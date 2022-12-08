Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene.

Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road.

McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

We do not know what caused the crash.

