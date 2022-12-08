Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene.

Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road.

McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

We do not know what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Governor: Caring is key to connecting with rural voters
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances continue, heavy at times later today
Eula Hall - 11:00 p.m.
Eula Hall - 11:00 p.m.
PMC
PMC Paying - December 7, 2022