Kentucky gets road win at Minnesota on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – (UK Athletics) Jada Walker scored 19 points and Robyn Benton added 18 as the Kentucky women’s basketball team beat Minnesota 80-74 on Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

Walker added five rebounds, three assists and three steals in the game. Ajae Petty had her second straight double-double with a career-high 16 points and 12 rebounds. Blair Green had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cats.

Kentucky (7-1) won in its first true road game of the season by scoring 26 points off 21 Minnesota turnovers. The Cats dominated the boards, grabbing 46 compared to just 33 for the Gophers. UK also outscored Minnesota 26-2 in bench points.

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, hosting Louisville at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN.

