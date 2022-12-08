Jenkins High School student receives Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Madi Canter is your typical high school senior.

She goes to class, focuses on her school work and already has 30 college hours under her belt.

”I want to show other people that even if you’re from a small town, that doesn’t have a lot of opportunities, you can always make a name for yourself,” she said.

After she graduates, she plans to attend Morehead State University for nursing.

”Because people are in need, they need help,” she added. “I would like to be the person to help them.”

That is where the Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship comes in. It helps students like Madi achieve their dreams. She said she would like to start a podcast to share the good news of Jesus.

”I would like people to see the light that’s in me, so they want that light and peace,” she said.

She hopes to encourage her fellow classmates and other students in our region to aim for their goals.

”Even if people make fun of you for focusing on your studies, like they have done me, it doesn’t matter it’s your future in your hands,” she added. I honestly didn’t think I was going to get it, so just try even if you think you’re not going to get it.”

Madi plans to get her Associate’s Degree.

”In life, you have to take those leaps,” she added. “You have to go somewhere.”

