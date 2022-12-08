High School Scoreboard - December 7, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school basketball is here, with mountain teams participating in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic and more.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Perry Central 78, Betsy Layne 67 (WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic)

Harlan County 63, Knott Central 40 (WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic)

Buckhorn 98, Cordia 23

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hazard 64, Middlesboro 22

Johnson Central 69, Breathitt County 24

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.