Harlan County makes quick work of Knott Central for semifinal trip in WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Night three of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH tips off tonight with two great games.

First up, it’s the Harlan County Black Bears taking on the Knott Central Patriots.

This one was all Harlan County early, jumping out to a double digit lead throughout the first half.

Knott Central would cut into the lead to start the second half, but Harlan County would continue to extend the lead throughout the third quarter, on their way to a 63-40 win.

Trent Noah had himself an evening for the Black Bears as he finished with a double-double, scoring 36 points to go along with 18 rebounds.

Harlan County will move on to Friday night’s second boys semifinal to play the winner of Wednesday night’s second game between Perry Central and Betsy Layne.

Knott Central will play in the second boys consolation game against the other team from Wednesday night’s second game. That game will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

Our own Courtney Layne Brewer caught up with both teams after the game, and here is what they had to say.

Harlan County:

Knott Central:

