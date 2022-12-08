Girls fifth place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update concerning a game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

During Thursday night’s fifth place girls game between Perry Central Lady Commodores and Knott Central, a Perry Central player was injured and had to leave John C. Combs Arena in an ambulance.

We do not know her condition at this time, but the thoughts and prayers of everyone at WYMT are with this young lady.

Both teams agreed to suspend play of the fifth place game and not resume.

The next game, the girls semifinal between Corbin and Jackson County, is set to begin at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Girls back in action on night four of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Chris Rodriguez shines against Vanderbilt
Chris Rodriguez to sit out bowl game, declares for NFL Draft
Mountain Classic Boys: Perry Central vs. Betsy Layne - December 7, 2022
Mountain Classic Boys: Perry Central vs. Betsy Layne - December 7, 2022
Mountain Classic Boys: Harlan County vs. Knott Central - December 7, 2022
Mountain Classic Boys: Harlan County vs. Knott Central - December 7, 2022