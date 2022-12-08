Girls fifth place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update concerning a game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

During Thursday night’s fifth place girls game between Perry Central Lady Commodores and Knott Central, a Perry Central player was injured and had to leave John C. Combs Arena in an ambulance.

We do not know her condition at this time, but the thoughts and prayers of everyone at WYMT are with this young lady.

Both teams agreed to suspend play of the fifth place game and not resume.

The next game, the girls semifinal between Corbin and Jackson County, is set to begin at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.