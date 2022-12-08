HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The boys semifinals are set and now it’s time for the girls to play theirs at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH!

All tonight’s games tipping off from Perry County Central High School in Hazard.

However, the girls fifth place game was suspended after a player injury. The game did not resume.

Our first semifinal tips off around 6:45 p.m. between the Corbin Lady Redhounds, coming off a bye to the semis, taking on the Jackson County Lady Generals.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., our second semifinal tips off, featuring a battle of Lady Jaguars as North Laurel, coming off a bye, takes on Floyd Central.

Here is how the bracket looks as the girls tournament resumes:

You can watch all of the action throughout both the boys and the girls tournaments on our second channel Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable company to find the channel number in your area. All the action will also be live streamed on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Also, throughout the tournament when the court is quiet, you will see the latest weather information from our new online streaming First Alert Weather Now service.

