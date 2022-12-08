Floyd County family nearing return to homes following July flooding

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of Eastern Kentucky, including the Wayland area of Floyd County. The Caudill family is one of many families in the area whose homes were damaged by the floods.

In May, the family also lost their patriarch, Phillip Caudill, who died while on duty at the Garrett Volunteer Fire Department. Without Phillip, the rebuilding process has been especially difficult for his family.

“It would be a lot easier with him here,” said Phillip’s son, Michael Caudill.

Michael’s home and his mother’s home are both on the same street and were both damaged by flood waters. Instead of working on two homes at once, Michael decided to focus on his mother’s home.

“I told her that we got to work on one and then we’ll try to move in it, that way we’re closer by, and then we’ll see what holds from there,” said Michael Caudill.

Michael, his wife, his three children, his younger brother and his mother, Pam Caudill, have all been staying in a cabin at Jenny Wiley State Resort park since the flood, but they are nearing a return to their home.

“There’s still a lot more to do and a lot more to be done,” said Pam Caudill, “but I feel like that it’s possibly January, February at the latest, to be back at home and I can’t wait.”

Pam added home is where the heart is.

“Home is not a house,” said Pam Caudill. “Home is always going to be my children and my family. This house is temporary, and it always will be, but still, we’ll feel more comfortable if we get to come back to it.”

Pam also wanted to remind folks not to forget flood victims, especially as the holidays draw near.

