First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders.

On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.

The gift cards, totaling more than $10,000, went to the family resource counselor at each school to be used to buy school supplies and other items students may need throughout the school year.

Officials say the donation comes from fundraising efforts throughout the year through the department’s community outreach program.

