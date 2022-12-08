Firefighters investigating cause of overnight fire in Powell County

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Firefighters are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Powell County.

Dispatchers say the fire happened at a trailer on Echo Hollow Road Wednesday night.

They say everyone inside made it out safely.

All area fire departments responded to the scene and a crew from Montgomery County came to help.

We are told the home is a loss.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

