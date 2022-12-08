Firefighters investigating cause of overnight fire in Powell County
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Firefighters are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Powell County.
Dispatchers say the fire happened at a trailer on Echo Hollow Road Wednesday night.
They say everyone inside made it out safely.
All area fire departments responded to the scene and a crew from Montgomery County came to help.
We are told the home is a loss.
The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.
