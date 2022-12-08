Deck the halls for Eula Hall: Christmas on the Creek is on the calendar

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) -Eula Hall was dedicated to wrapping her community in love. Sometimes, that came in the form of wrapping Christmas gifts for the kids in need.

“She was able to score shoes for her, the people in our community and our patients here at the clinic,” said April Herald. “And then, the following year, she was able to get toys for the children.”

Through her dedication, Christmas on the Creek was born. The program began providing gifts to families in the area who often go overlooked.

“It’s so heartwarming to see the children’s faces,” Herald said. “You know, a lot of people don’t have a lot of a lot around here. It’s a poverty-stricken area. And to see those little children’s eyes light up? That’s really what Christmas is to me.”

Though Hall died last year, the workers at the clinic, that now carries her name, hope to carry on the tradition.

“Those are shoes that no one could ever fill and I wouldn’t even try to attempt,” Herald said. “I am very proud to have worked alongside such a living legend and I’m proud to carry on this tradition for her.”

Robin Holbrook, a physician assistant who died in 2019, was also a huge part of the program. So, in honor to keep their contributions to Christmas charity alive, Herald asked the community and the Big Sandy Health Care network for assistance this year.

“In the flood, there was a lot of response. People were helping; neighbors helping neighbors,” said Herald. “I’ve made a couple posts and asked my coworkers, like throughout the company at Big Sandy Healthcare, ‘We need help this year. We’re not getting donations.’ And, like, everyone just stepped up and just came together.”

The response was immediate, filling the clinic with gifts and more, giving them all they need to provide a seasonal celebration for the Mud Creek community.

“The support we have gotten is overwhelming,” said Herald. “It’s always overwhelming anyways, with such loss between Robin and Eula. I always feel closer to them at Christmas time so it’s always magical for me and for all of us.”

Herald said she hopes to see more families than ever this year, reminding everyone it is a community event, not only for patients.

Christmas at the Creek is on the calendar for 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

