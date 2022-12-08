Chris Rodriguez to sit out bowl game, declares for NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior University of Kentucky Running Back Chris Rodriguez is skipping the Music City Bowl and has declared for the NFL Draft.

He made the announcement on his Instagram page Thursday.

In eight games this season, Rodriguez rushed for 904 yards and six touchdowns.

Rodriguez is the program’s third-most leading rusher at 3,643 yards, behind Benny Snell and Benjamin Collins.

