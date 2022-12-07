WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Committee awards more than 100 student scholarships

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Food City Mountain Classic is underway, highlighting athletes on the court and academics in the classroom.

The committee’s scholarship awards program was hosted at the Mountain Arts Center Tuesday, inviting 106 students to the stage to accept $1,000 scholarships to be used for continuing their educations.

“For a student that needs that little extra boost to be able to go to college, you know, that can make a huge difference,” said committee chairman Archie Everage. “And these students are all great achievers. They’ve proven they can do it in the classroom and they’re ready for college. But sometimes, just this little bit of difference makes a huge difference for them.”

The scholarships were awarded to students from around the region with a financial need, helping them plan for the future. Committee members say some institutions will match the scholarship amount and others will expand it to cover $5,000 over the span of pursuing an undergraduate degree.

“It means that they really want us to succeed. It shows that they have our backs and they want us to do what we can,” said Pike Central High School Senior Taylor Hannah. “They’re just here to push us.”

While the committee members say the event is a great way to celebrate the students’ success, many of the students say it also serves as an inspiration for how they can give back in the future.

“Once I actually get a good footing in my own life, I hope to actually start giving back to my home community in Kentucky as well,” said Perry County Central senior Kaleb Trent. “Hopefully, possibly, be a donor at one of these possibly.”

Here are some scene’s from Tuesday’s luncheon.

Two more scholarships will be handed out later this week at the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic tournament.

The scholarship program, sponsored by Appalachian Wireless, was made possible by community support and a host of donors: Thacker Family Foundation, Community Trust Bank, Bank of Hindman, TVS Cable, University of the Cumberlands, Appalachian Wireless, Kentucky River Community Care, Martin’s Peterbilt, Primary Care of Eastern KY, Addiction Recovery Care, Alice Lloyd College, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Food City, Foothills Communication, Hazard/Perry County Tourism, Hazard Health & Rehabilitation Center, KY Farm Bureau, 13th Region Media Network, Randy Campbell Law Office, Casebolt Broadcasting, Chris Herren Family Dentistry, City of Hazard, Clean Gas, Double Kwik, Elkhorn Drug/Kemper Pharmacy, Inc., First Federal Savings & Loan of Hazard, Frontier Behavorial Health, Mark & Becky Goss, Hall Funeral Home, Hall & Jones Funeral Home, Hazard Kiwanis Club, Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce, Hindman Lions Club, Holly Hills Shopping Center, Huddle House, Hurley Electrical Contracting, LLC., Hyden Citizens Bank, Kemper Furniture, Kemper Home Furnishings, Kinzer Drilling, Knott County Chamber of Commerce, Knott County Fiscal Court, Knott County Health & Rehabilitation Center, Peoples Bank & Trust Company of Hazard, Perry County Fiscal Court, Rick Fox, Fred and Ruth Skaggs Scholarship, Minta L. Grigsby Skaggs Scholarship, Mann Toyota, Subway, Thacker Grigsby Communications, Tim Short Automotive, Whitley County Fiscal Court, Wolfe Williams & Reynolds, and Your Eastern KY Mountain Toyota Dealers.

