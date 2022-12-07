HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Night three features the third and fourth of our boys quarterfinals at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH!

All the action tipping off once again from Perry County Central High School in Hazard.

Game one features Harlan County taking on Knott Central at 6:00 p.m. for a spot in the boys semifinals.

Game two tipping off at approximately 7:45 p.m. sees defending boys champion and tournament host Perry Central taking on the Betsy Layne Bobcats.

Here is how the bracket looks as the boys tournament continues:

You can watch all of the action throughout both the boys and the girls tournaments on our second channel Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable company to find the channel number in your area. All the action will also be live streamed on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Also, throughout the tournament when the court is quiet, you will see the latest weather information from our new online streaming First Alert Weather Now service.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges

Latest News

Food City Flashback 2021
Food City Flashback: Hazard beats Perry Central in overtime thriller
Abby Maggard signs with Alice Lloyd College.
Abby Maggard signs with Alice Lloyd
Will Levis during UK's win over Mississippi State.
Will Levis to skip bowl game, declares for NFL Draft
The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach