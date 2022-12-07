HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Night three features the third and fourth of our boys quarterfinals at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH!

All the action tipping off once again from Perry County Central High School in Hazard.

Game one features Harlan County taking on Knott Central at 6:00 p.m. for a spot in the boys semifinals.

Game two tipping off at approximately 7:45 p.m. sees defending boys champion and tournament host Perry Central taking on the Betsy Layne Bobcats.

Here is how the bracket looks as the boys tournament continues:

You can watch all of the action throughout both the boys and the girls tournaments on our second channel Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable company to find the channel number in your area. All the action will also be live streamed on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Also, throughout the tournament when the court is quiet, you will see the latest weather information from our new online streaming First Alert Weather Now service.

