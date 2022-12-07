Will Levis to skip bowl game, declares for NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After two seasons in Lexington, Will Levis is calling it a college career.

The Kentucky quarterback announced on Wednesday that he will skip the Music City Bowl and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his college career, Levis held a 64.9 percent completion percentage and passed for 5,877 yards and 46 touchdowns. His 5,233 passing yards at Kentucky rank him sixth all-time in the program’s history.

The Wildcats will play in the Music City Bowl without Levis against Iowa. Kickoff is set for noon on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.