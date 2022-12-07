Will Levis to skip bowl game, declares for NFL Draft

Will Levis during UK's win over Mississippi State.
Will Levis during UK's win over Mississippi State.(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After two seasons in Lexington, Will Levis is calling it a college career.

The Kentucky quarterback announced on Wednesday that he will skip the Music City Bowl and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his college career, Levis held a 64.9 percent completion percentage and passed for 5,877 yards and 46 touchdowns. His 5,233 passing yards at Kentucky rank him sixth all-time in the program’s history.

The Wildcats will play in the Music City Bowl without Levis against Iowa. Kickoff is set for noon on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges

Latest News

The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach
Reed Sheppard shoots a three-pointer against Jackson County on Jan. 19, 2022.
High School Scoreboard (Dec. 6, 2022)
Scene's from the 2022 Mountain Classic Luncheon in Prestonsburg on Tuesday, December 6, 2022
2022 Mountain Classic Scholarship Luncheon
DQ Roundball Previews: Shelby Valley Lady Cats