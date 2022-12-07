UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash

(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 12-7-2022 Update: Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation say KY 114 is back open.

Drivers are still advised to use caution in the area.

Original Story:

One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash.

Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours.

No more details are known at this time, but officials tell us the road will be closed for several hours and that drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Soggy forecast continues through mid week, temps stay mild
Janet Stumbo - December 6, 2022
Janet Stumbo - December 6, 2022
Boyle football player - December 6, 2022
Boyle football player - December 6, 2022
Morehead ribbon cutting - December 6, 2022
Morehead ribbon cutting - December 6, 2022