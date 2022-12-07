Take it easy on the roads during wet conditions, officials say

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy Wednesday morning caused concerns for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

“You have the possibility of mudslides. rockslides, potholes; developing pavement breaks,” said H.B. Elkins with KYTC.

Video from WYMT showed pavement breaks on a road in Sassafras. Elkins said the state is still fixing breaks from July’s flooding. Each county has a different process for how they fix breaks on county roads.

”If we get an extended period of rain, it can exacerbate existing breaks and maybe cause some new ones,” he added.

Another problem drivers can run into is high water on roads. KYTC reminds drivers not to drive through flooded areas.

”The best tip that we can provide is to slow down,” he said. “Rain also reduces visibility, especially if you have an older vehicle that doesn’t have the daytime running lights, turn your lights on.”

If you are familiar with a road, take it easy. Water on the road changes how fast you can stop.

”Don’t make any sudden movements, no sudden acceleration, no sudden braking,” he said.

