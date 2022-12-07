Take it easy on the roads during wet conditions, officials say

Take it easy on the roads during wet conditions, officials say
Take it easy on the roads during wet conditions, officials say(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy Wednesday morning caused concerns for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

“You have the possibility of mudslides. rockslides, potholes; developing pavement breaks,” said H.B. Elkins with KYTC.

Video from WYMT showed pavement breaks on a road in Sassafras. Elkins said the state is still fixing breaks from July’s flooding. Each county has a different process for how they fix breaks on county roads.

”If we get an extended period of rain, it can exacerbate existing breaks and maybe cause some new ones,” he added.

Another problem drivers can run into is high water on roads. KYTC reminds drivers not to drive through flooded areas.

”The best tip that we can provide is to slow down,” he said. “Rain also reduces visibility, especially if you have an older vehicle that doesn’t have the daytime running lights, turn your lights on.”

If you are familiar with a road, take it easy. Water on the road changes how fast you can stop.

”Don’t make any sudden movements, no sudden acceleration, no sudden braking,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges

Latest News

Beattyville was one of the many town's affected by historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce funding for flood mitigation in Lee County
Rediscovery KY, the only eating disorder clinic in Central and Eastern Kentucky, opened Tuesday...
New clinic designed to treat eating disorders opens in Madison County
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
Opening night for the 2022 Billie Jean Osborne Kentucky Opry Christmas show at the Mountain...
Kentucky Opry Christmas Show returns to the MAC for 2022