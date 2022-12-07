South Laurel student receives Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ralph Gabbard was the founder of WYMT and each year he is remembered when three students are chosen to receive the Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship.

One of the three winners of this year’s scholarship was Brooklynn Floyd from South Laurel High School.

She said she plans to attend the University of Kentucky or Eastern Kentucky University next fall.

“This scholarship really means a lot it helps me to further pursue my goals and what I want to do in life,” she added.

Her goal is to one day travel the world as a videographer.

“I want to go places and share people’s story all over the world,” she said.

She credited her parents for always pushing her to reach for the stars.

“They’ve pushed me the entire time to go for what I would like to do and pursue what my dreams are,” she said.

Floyd attends the Laurel County Center for Innovation as part of her learning programs at school and said she has learned a lot.

She said she has learned about photography, video production and more throughout the program.

“I’ve really loved that so far. We have a newscast over there right now that we’re doing. We’ve done it all year so far. It’s pretty cool,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude to the committee and said this scholarship with help her have funding and support to further her education.

