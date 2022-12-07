Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach

The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next football head coach, multiple sources have reported.(G-Jun Yam | AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
By Dustin Vogt, Michael Caldwell and Kendrick Haskins
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next football head coach, multiple sources have reported on Wednesday.

Sources told WAVE Sports reporter Kendrick Haskins on Wednesday that Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers for the past six years, would be named UofL football’s next head coach.

The move comes after Scott Satterfield accepted a position on Monday as the University of Cincinnati’s head football coach.

UofL is scheduled to play Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, Mass. on Dec. 17.

In the meantime, UofL announced former Cardinal and Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch would become the football program’s interim coach through the end of bowl season.

Brohm, a Louisville-native who was a quarterback for Trinity High School, previously served as Louisville’s assistant coach from 2003 to 2008 under former head coach Bobby Petrino.

He was also a previous prospect for the head coach position in 2018 after Petrino was fired from the program. He turned down the position to continue with the Boilermakers that season.

The University of Louisville athletics department has not commented on the reports.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges

Latest News

Will Levis during UK's win over Mississippi State.
Will Levis to skip bowl game, declares for NFL Draft
Reed Sheppard shoots a three-pointer against Jackson County on Jan. 19, 2022.
High School Scoreboard (Dec. 6, 2022)
Scene's from the 2022 Mountain Classic Luncheon in Prestonsburg on Tuesday, December 6, 2022
2022 Mountain Classic Scholarship Luncheon
DQ Roundball Previews: Shelby Valley Lady Cats