Soggy forecast continues through mid week, temps stay mild

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab all of the coffee you can this morning. Not because of the chill, but because of the dreary forecast.

Today and Tonight

Remember that time it didn’t rain and wasn’t cloudy? It really wasn’t that long ago, but it sure feels like it today. Rain chances will be around for both your morning and afternoon drives, but should be a little more spotty later in the day. After starting out around 60 this morning, we will slowly climb into the mid-60s thanks to a southwest breeze. Some scattered thunderstorms are possible at times, but we’re not expecting anything too crazy.

Tonight, those rain chances become even more scattered as lows drop into the low to mid-50s under cloudy skies. Rain could be heavy at times today and tonight, so keep an eye on your creeks and streams, just in case.

Extended Forecast

Thursday features more chances for off-and-on rain. Highs will slip a little, only getting to around 60 for highs. Yes, it’s December. Yes, we know that it’s warmer than average right now. We talked about in our Winter Weather Outlook last month how we expected this month to be above average with temperatures and precipitation and, at least at this point, that looks to be the case. More rain chances will follow us into Thursday night as lows drop again into the low 50s.

Friday features, you guessed it, more rain chances. There is a chance though that the later into the day we get, the more scattered they become. Temperatures will stay mild, topping out in the low 60s before dropping into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

Speaking of Saturday, I think we stay mainly dry during the daytime hours, but the rain chances are not far away. I think they return by the evening hours. It will be cooler though as highs will struggle to get to the 50-degree mark. It looks like a cold front will move in Friday night into the weekend. Lows Saturday night will only drop into the low to mid-40s.

The final day of the weekend looks drier, but we’ll wait and see how that plays out. We might even see a few peeks of sunshine on Sunday. Highs will stay cooler, topping out in the low 50s.

