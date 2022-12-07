Shower chances continue as cold front looms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a soaker throughout the region this morning and while we’re seeing a break in the action now, we are not done with the rain chances just yet.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We will continue to see a lull in the shower activity as we head through the rest of the night tonight, but clouds will hang tough through the region. I can’t rule out some mist or fog, but most areas should be clear of steady rain. Overnight lows stay quite mild, only in the lower 50s, where we should be for highs this time of year.

Dry start to the day on Thursday as we continue to see a front head in our direction, but more shower activity is on the way. With warm winds ahead of the front out of the south, we’ll see temperatures warm up into the lower 60s for daytime highs. Showers begin to move into the region, once again concentrated on the Kentucky/Tennessee border. Those shower chances wane during the evening, allowing lows to fall back into the lower 50s.

Into the Weekend

Continuing to watch our frontal boundary make its final passage through the morning hours on Friday. We’ll see highs get up into the lower to middle 60s as the front finally makes its way through the mountains during the afternoon, bringing with it more showers and the potential for heavy rain. Temperatures will drop big time behind the front as lows fall back into the lower 40s.

We’re drier but keeping it cloudy as we head into the weekend. Those clouds around both Saturday and Sunday will keep highs down into the middle 40s to lower 50s, depending on if we can get a peek of sunshine during the afternoon. Low remain in the lower 40s.

Shower chances ramp back up toward the middle of next week as we watch another stout front head into the region as highs climb back into the lower 60s. It’s something we’ll watch as models are hinting at the possibility for perhaps some thunderstorms.

