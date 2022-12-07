Portrait of former Supreme Court Justice from EKY dedicated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A portrait of a former Kentucky Supreme Court justice from Eastern Kentucky was dedicated Tuesday in Frankfort.

The picture of Janet Stumbo now adorns the wall along the corridors of the second floor of the Capitol building.

Stumbo retired from the bench at the end of 2017 after 26 years of service to Kentucky’s appellate courts.

The Floyd County native was elected to serve a district that includes 22 Eastern Kentucky counties.

