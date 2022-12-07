Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and was subsequently fired.
By Micah Bray, Greg Dailey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A manager at an Olive Garden restaurant in Kansas was fired after a harsh message was sent to employees about taking time off.

A representative with the chain confirmed the Overland Park restaurant manager’s firing to KCTV on Tuesday.

“We are no longer taking ANY excuse for calling off,” the manager’s message read in part. “If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If it’s a ‘family emergency,’ too bad. Go work somewhere else.”

The message also said anyone who calls in more than once in the 30 days since it was sent out will no longer work at the restaurant.

The manager describes her own work ethic in the message, saying she worked when she felt sick and even made it to work after her car was totaled once.

A message from an Overland Park Olive Garden manager to staffers.
A message from an Overland Park Olive Garden manager to staffers.(KCTV5 viewer)

The message ends with a “thank you” to the employees who come in to work on time.

“We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members,” the representative said. “This message is not aligned with our company’s values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights with tape
Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
REAL ID deadline extended, governor says

Latest News

Morehead ribbon cutting - December 6, 2022
Morehead ribbon cutting - December 6, 2022
Boyle football player - December 6, 2022
Boyle football player - December 6, 2022
A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
TSA finds dog packed inside backpack at airport security
Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power, authorities say