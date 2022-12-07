Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital after police responded to a domestic call Wednesday, according to officials with the LaFollette Police Department.
One man was shot and taken to the hospital after police responded to a domestic call Wednesday,...
One man was shot and taken to the hospital after police responded to a domestic call Wednesday, according to officials with the LaFollette Police Department.(WABI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday.

First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

The woman at the scene was detained, according to LPD officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

On 12/07/2022 Officers with the LaFollette Police Department were dispatched to the Linden Ave. area of LaFollette, TN...

Posted by LaFollette Police Department on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer

Latest News

PMC
PMC Paying - December 7, 2022
roads
Roads and Rain - 5:30 p.m.
Pam Caudill says there is still a lot of work to be done, but hopes to be back by mid January.
Floyd County family nearing return to homes following July flooding
Campbell Co. deputies discovered a body off of Sharp Cemetery Rd. in Campbell County Wednesday.
Body found on road in Campbell Co.
First responders responding to the December Kentucky tornadoes.
BG first responders recall 2021 December tornados as 1-year anniversary approaches