Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.
One man was shot and taken to the hospital after police responded to a domestic call Wednesday, according to officials with the LaFollette Police Department.
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday.
First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.
The woman at the scene was detained, according to LPD officials.
The investigation is ongoing.
