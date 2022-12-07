Lexington-born Christian singer talks about newfound success

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a busy year for a Lexington woman who released a Christian song that quickly soared up the charts.

Anne Wilson co-wrote and performed “My Jesus.” The song has been played numerous times on Christian radio.

In the months since, she’s toured the country, written a book and won several awards.

“God has done so much in my life. Wow. Two K-Love Fan Awards, two Dove awards, Nominated for a Grammy,” Wilson said.

All from 20-year-old Wilson, who just last year saw her song, “My Jesus,” race up the Christian music charts.

It was a song birthed from pain, inspired by the death of her brother in a tragic crash in downtown Lexington. Her concert at Rupp Arena Saturday was just a few blocks from where that tragedy took place.

“What we went through in losing my brother. Means a lot more to me. I’m so grateful,” Wilson said. “Probably going to cry on stage. So meaningful to me.”

Wilson will soon hit the road again as part of the popular Winter Jam tour. It will be another surreal time because she attended that event as a young person.

“Yeah, I am super excited for Winter Jam. Excited to be out there with We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp. In fact, yes, next month,” Wilson said.

What happened to her brother was extremely painful, but she’s seen that story bring hope to so many.

“Was able to sing “What a Beautiful Name” with Brooke Ligertwood, who wrote that song. I actually performed it at my brother’s funeral. So to be able to sing that with the girl who wrote it at the Dove Awards was a dream come true.

Anne Wilson and the Winter Jam Tour will be in Lexington on January 27 and in Louisville on March 18.

