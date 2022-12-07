KY River Properties donates $500,000 to help flood survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is stepping up to make the holidays a little brighter for some folks who are still trying to recover from devastating floods earlier this year.

On Wednesday, officials with Kentucky River Properties donated $500,000 to the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard and HOMES, Inc. in Letcher County. The money will be split between the two non-profit organizations that have been leading the charge to rebuild or replace homes for victims in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry County.

Officials at HDA said the donation is the largest corporate gift the non-profit has ever received.

“The need is so huge it is almost overwhelming,” said R. Scott McReynolds, HDA’s executive director in a news release. “So, our goal, as always, has been to help as many people as much as possible as fast as possible. This incredibly generous donation will help us serve at least another 10 families immediately.”

Seth Long, executive director of HOMES, shared similar sentiments about the funding.

“We are so thankful for this significant donation as it helps us help flood survivors quickly.” Long said in a news release. “We’ve been working hard to provide housing opportunities. Many families are still displaced, living with extended family or in temporary shelter.”

Long also said one of the homes they have been working on for a flood survivor funded by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s “Housing Can’t Wait” initiative will be finished by Christmas.

Stephen Barker, the president of Kentucky River Properties, said he hopes the donation will go a long way in helping HDA and HOMES provide more permanent housing for those affected by the flooding.

“Our hearts are heavy, and we continue to pray for the many families who lost loved ones in this disaster,” Barker said in a news release. “We are confident that HDA and HOMES will use this donation to repair and rebuild homes for people affected by this once-in-a-lifetime flood.”

