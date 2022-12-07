Kentucky State Police’s annual ‘Shop With a Trooper’ event kicks off this week

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, hundreds of kids across Kentucky will not have to wonder if they will have gifts under the Christmas tree thanks to the Shop with a Trooper program.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers across the Commonwealth will take underprivileged kids Christmas shopping.

On Wednesday, troopers were at the Middlesboro Walmart shopping with 18 kids from Bell County Schools.

”The stories that we hear from these kids sometimes is very heartbreaking and the challenges they go through on a daily basis is very tough, but today is a day they forget all about what’s happening in their home life, what’s going on at school, whatever it may be,” said KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 served Bell County students on Wednesday, but they will also serve Harlan and Knox Counties. At the end of the shopping spree, each child will also receive a bicycle and will be taken out to eat by the troopers.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.