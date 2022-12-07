Kentucky Opry Christmas Show returns to the MAC for 2022

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas time is coming and a yearly tradition is on its way back to the mountains starting this weekend.

On Saturday night, the 2022 season for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas will kick off at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg.

The opening show begins at 7 p.m.

Additional shows will take place on December 11th at 3 p.m., the 16th and 17th at 7 p.m., and the 18th at 3 p.m.

MAC officials say fans will continue to see many favorites on the stage, but with new songs and pieces that have never been performed by the group.

Tickets start at $18. You can get them by visiting the Mountain Arts Center website, calling them at 1 (888) MAC ARTS, or swinging by the MAC Box Office.

