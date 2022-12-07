Hundreds of kids across three states receive Christmas gifts thanks to ROHO

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of children from Southeastern Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were impacted by one charitable organization this holiday season.

Each year, the non-profit ROHO Charitable Trust uses funds from its annual fishing tournament to help underprivileged kids receive Christmas gifts.

For two days, volunteers have helped nearly 350 kids shop at the Middlesboro Walmart for clothes, shoes and toys.

”Whether its Southeast Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee into Virginia, we realize that there’s a need and we’re able to help fill that need and its special seeing it all come together,” said ROHO Shopping Spree Chairman Alex Cook.

The organization began doing this in 1965 and it has grown to provide up to $85,000 for children to shop with.

WYMT’s Alyssa Williams will have more on the ROHO Shopping Spree tonight at 11.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.