High School Scoreboard (Dec. 6, 2022)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out all the basketball scores from across the mountains!!
BOYS
Barbourville 56, Knox Central 27
Belfry 77, East Ridge 66
Breathitt County 50, Martin County 47
Clay County 93, Red Bird 14
Floyd Central 90, Johnson Central 79
Garrard County 81, Somerset Christian 72
Harlan 49, Hazard 48
Lee County 77, Jackson County 62
Leslie County 75, Jenkins 62
North Laurel 66, South Laurel 52
Paintsville 46, Shelby Valley 44
Phelps 74, Hurley VA 45
Powell County 61, Burgin 55
Prestonsburg 72, Menifee County 68
Pulaski County 67, McCreary Central 57
Somerset 72, Boyle County 65
Williamsburg 101, Middlesboro 90
Wolfe County 79, Cordia 12
GIRLS
Harlan County 63, Whitley County 42
June Buchanan 46, Jackson City 44
Lawrence County 73, Letcher Central 60
Lynn Camp 47, Middlesboro 44
Owsley County 81, Oneida Baptist 25
Pineville 80, Williamsburg 54
Pulaski County 70, Lincoln County 37
Somerset 70, Mercer County 67
South Laurel 83, Rockcastle County 49
