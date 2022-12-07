High School Scoreboard (Dec. 6, 2022)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out all the basketball scores from across the mountains!!

BOYS

Barbourville 56, Knox Central 27

Belfry 77, East Ridge 66

Breathitt County 50, Martin County 47

Clay County 93, Red Bird 14

Floyd Central 90, Johnson Central 79

Garrard County 81, Somerset Christian 72

Harlan 49, Hazard 48

Lee County 77, Jackson County 62

Leslie County 75, Jenkins 62

North Laurel 66, South Laurel 52

Paintsville 46, Shelby Valley 44

Phelps 74, Hurley VA 45

Powell County 61, Burgin 55

Prestonsburg 72, Menifee County 68

Pulaski County 67, McCreary Central 57

Somerset 72, Boyle County 65

Williamsburg 101, Middlesboro 90

Wolfe County 79, Cordia 12

GIRLS

Harlan County 63, Whitley County 42

June Buchanan 46, Jackson City 44

Lawrence County 73, Letcher Central 60

Lynn Camp 47, Middlesboro 44

Owsley County 81, Oneida Baptist 25

Pineville 80, Williamsburg 54

Pulaski County 70, Lincoln County 37

Somerset 70, Mercer County 67

South Laurel 83, Rockcastle County 49

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WYMT Road Closed
Crash closes part of Floyd County highway

Latest News

Scene's from the 2022 Mountain Classic Luncheon in Prestonsburg on Tuesday, December 6, 2022
2022 Mountain Classic Scholarship Luncheon
DQ Roundball Previews: Shelby Valley Lady Cats
Food City Flashback: Blair Green makes Mountain Classic History twice
The Wildcats took care of the Golden Eagles in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.
DQ Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats