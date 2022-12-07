Harlan outlasts Hazard to move on in WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The nightcap between the Harlan Green Dragons and the Hazard Bulldogs rounds out night two of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

It was Harlan hot out of the gate, scoring 9 of the game’s first 11 points, but a slow start would not slow Hazard long, quickly drawing within a bucket and staying there through much of the first quarter.

Harlan continued the pace, stretching the Green Dragon lead to 7 points at one point early in the second quarter. However, Hazard would once again rally to tie the game late in the second quarter. However, another Harlan run would put them up six at the half 26-22.

The Green Dragons continued to pour it on throughout the third quarter, opening the frame with an 11-2 run to stretch their lead to 15. Hazard would try to close the gap, but Harlan held the lead 42-32 after 24 minutes of play.

Hazard had the early advantage out of the quarter break, cutting the Green Dragon lead to just four points with less than four minutes to play. The Bulldogs would continue the pressure, eventually tying the game with less than one minute to go.

However, with less than one second, Jae’dyn Gist drew a foul and sank the crucial free throw to give the Green Dragons the victory 49-48.

Harlan will move on to Friday night’s boys semifinals to play the winner of Tuesday night’s other game Breathitt County.

Hazard will play in the first boys consolation game against Martin County. That game will start the action on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

Sports director John Lowe caught up with both teams as they wrapped up action on night two. You can see these comments below.

Harlan:

Hazard:

