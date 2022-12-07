Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce funding for flood mitigation in Lee County

Beattyville was one of the many town's affected by historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Beattyville was one of the many town's affected by historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky(Donnie Benton)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More than $2 million is heading into the mountains to help officials study flood mitigation for the Kentucky River in Beattyville and Lee County.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers announced the funding on Wednesday.

Half of the funds will come in federal dollars from an earmark secured for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the other half will come in state funds from Kentucky’s Flood Control Local Match Participation Program (LMPP).

“In 2021, Beattyville, Lee County and surrounding counties were hit with flooding on a historic level,” said Gov. Beshear in a news release. “In July of this year, we saw the worst flooding event of our lifetimes in Eastern Kentucky. We are committed to building back stronger than before, and this study is one step in helping us find ways we can make our communities safer from, and better prepared for, flooding events.”

Congressman Rogers, who is Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives, has requested a second federal earmark for $800,000 to be used for the study in fiscal year 2023, which could pass by the end of this year.

“Our region has suffered tremendous loss due to flooding year after year. Along the Cumberland River, we’ve had great success in protecting our communities with the help of the Army Corps, and I’m hopeful that we can do the same in the Kentucky River valley,” said Congressman Rogers in a news release.

The LMPP is appropriated funding by the Kentucky General Assembly and is administered by the Governor’s Department for Local Government.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges

Latest News

Rediscovery KY, the only eating disorder clinic in Central and Eastern Kentucky, opened Tuesday...
New clinic designed to treat eating disorders opens in Madison County
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
Opening night for the 2022 Billie Jean Osborne Kentucky Opry Christmas show at the Mountain...
Kentucky Opry Christmas Show returns to the MAC for 2022
HDA helps homeowners muck out houses
KY River Properties donates $500,000 to help flood survivors