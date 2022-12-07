Food City Flashback: Hazard beats Perry Central in overtime thriller

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - We take a look back on the 2014 Mountain Classic where Hazard beat Perry Central in overtime.

The Perry Central Commodores came into the 2014 Mountian Classic as defending champions.

Perry Central made it to the title game by beating Bell County and Lawrence County.

Hazard had a different road, getting to the title game by playing three straight games.

The Hazard Bulldogs won in overtime 54-52.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges

Latest News

Abby Maggard signs with Alice Lloyd College.
Abby Maggard signs with Alice Lloyd
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic rolls on as boys tournament tips off night three
Will Levis during UK's win over Mississippi State.
Will Levis to skip bowl game, declares for NFL Draft
The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach