Flu cases on the rise, medications hard to find

Doctors said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s immune systems.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors are seeing more cases of the flu and flu-like illness earlier this season. They said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s immune systems.

Now, people are gathering in large groups and are exposed to more viruses.

“We at Baptist Health Floyd, when we look at this November compared to last November, we are seeing a little over 600 more patients,” said Dr. Emily Volk, Chief Medical Officer.

From Thanksgiving to Nov. 30, UofL Health saw 208 cases of COVID-19, 924 cases of influenza, and 54 cases of RSV.

More patients are trying to fill their prescriptions and pharmacies are having a hard time keeping up.

Last week, after 12-year-old Landon caught the flu, the Jarvi family searched multiple pharmacies to fill his prescriptions. 

Supply chain issues combined with the rise in flu cases are hurting pharmacies. Many stores are out of over-the-counter flu medicines and cough drops.

“There was not a pharmacy that had Tamiflu within 20 miles of any direction,” Kristen Jarvi, Landon’s mother said. “We ended up filling his other prescription. It was $100 for one pill. That’s a lot of money.”

Experts said that as more people get sick, shortages will increase.

“We really do need our community to do everything they can to keep themselves and their neighbors well,” Volk said.

Baptist Health Floyd is seeing a decrease in flu vaccines and COVID-19 booster shots. They advocate for people to take necessary precautions this flu season.

Doctors add that wearing a mask in public can lower one’s risk of catching the flu or COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Latest News

Soaring diesel prices putting strain on drivers, distributors
Photo Courtesy: Grey Matters Whitesburg/Brandon Robinson
5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K coming in May!
Kathy Stumbo
Paintsville ARH names new CEO
Corbin hospital allowing more visitors as COVID numbers go down
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a new position within the office which...
AG Daniel Cameron joins DOJ, other states for $16 million drug testing settlement