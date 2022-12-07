Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season

Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the remainder of the 2022 season.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials.

“Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department – has made the decision to discontinue the Merry and Bright firework show for the remainder of the 2022 season. Officials are working diligently with PFFD and the Tennessee Department of Forestry to improve launch site conditions for safe and enjoyable fireworks experiences in the future.”

Dollywood Officials

The Merry and Bright fireworks show happens on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the Christmas season, according to the Dollywood website.

According to the attraction’s Facebook page, the show was canceled Nov. 5, 11-12 and 18-19, due to weather and environmental conditions.

Posted by Dollywood on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

