Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 

Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.

WKYT reports the fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further testing. Deputies said it appeared it was recently buried.

According to detectives, the situation is sensitive, and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges

Latest News

PMC
PMC Paying - December 7, 2022
roads
Roads and Rain - 5:30 p.m.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel...
LIVE: Biden to speak at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say