Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris Pike on Tuesday.

Detectives found a shallow grave on a property.

The fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further testing.

Deputies say the unborn baby was recently buried.

This is a developing story.

