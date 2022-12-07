Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris Pike on Tuesday.
Detectives found a shallow grave on a property.
The fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further testing.
Deputies say the unborn baby was recently buried.
This is a developing story.
