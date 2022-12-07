Crash closes part of Floyd County highway

WYMT Road Closed
WYMT Road Closed(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash.

Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours.

No more details are known at this time, but officials tell us the road will be closed for several hours and that drivers should avoid the area.

