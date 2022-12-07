Community organization offers help to victims of Kentucky disasters

Community organization offers help to victims of Kentucky disasters
Community organization offers help to victims of Kentucky disasters(KFVS/WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Community Action Agencies are responding to the Western Kentucky tornado outbreak and flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Kentuckians impacted by those disasters can get Disaster Case Management services through Community Action Agencies (CAA).

If you live in a disaster declared county or have a disaster-related hardship, you are encouraged to call your local CAA.

Disaster case managers work with survivors to make a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource.

You do not have to meet an income eligibility requirement to use the program.

Disaster Case Management will close two years after the date of a disaster declaration.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges

Latest News

CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
WYMT First Alert Weather
Soggy forecast continues through mid week, temps stay mild
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash