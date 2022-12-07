Community organization offers help to victims of Kentucky disasters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Community Action Agencies are responding to the Western Kentucky tornado outbreak and flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Kentuckians impacted by those disasters can get Disaster Case Management services through Community Action Agencies (CAA).

If you live in a disaster declared county or have a disaster-related hardship, you are encouraged to call your local CAA.

Disaster case managers work with survivors to make a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource.

You do not have to meet an income eligibility requirement to use the program.

Disaster Case Management will close two years after the date of a disaster declaration.

For more information click here.

