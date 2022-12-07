Breathitt County wins a slugfest to head to boys semis at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Bobcats and the Martin County Cardinals tipped off night two of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

Martin County got the scoring started, quickly getting out to a 12-8 lead through the first quarter of action.

Another evenly matched frame in the second quarter kept the Cardinal lead at four heading into the halftime break.

Breathitt County spent most of the third quarter biding their time before a quick three gave them a lead late 38-35.

The Bobcats would continue to pour it on throughout the fourth quarter, extending their lead to seven at one point. Martin County not finished, however, ripping off a 10-2 run to take the lead back and it would go back and forth through the last two minutes of the game.

After two missed free throws, Breathitt County’s Austin Sperry locked in and sank four in a row to keep the Bobcats in the lead and they would keep that lead to win 50-47.

Breathitt County will move on to Friday night’s boys semifinals and play the winner of Tuesday night’s other game between Harlan and Hazard

Martin County will play in the first boys consolation game against whichever team does not move on to the semifinals Tuesday night. That game will start the action on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

