Better Business Bureau warns about holiday scams

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday season brings good tidings and good cheer, but it also can bring holiday scams that can part people from their money.

The Better Business Bureau said scammers are out in full force around the holiday season, and warned people on certain things they should be aware of.

People should be wary of emails that request personal information to receive free gifts, even if the email seems legitimate.

In addition, some scammers may try to get personal information through temporary job offers.

The BBB said scammers may try to get a person to pay for something up front when making a purchase as well.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to local law enforcement and the BBB as soon as possible.

For more information on possible holiday scams, visit the BBB’s website.

