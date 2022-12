HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Matthew Linville is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Matthew is a senior at Martin County High School where he has a 3.85 GPA.

He is a member of the basketball team, drama, pep, and FCA clubs. Matthew was also invited to the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

Congratulations, Matthew!

