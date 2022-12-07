Abby Maggard signs with Alice Lloyd

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The leading Lady Bulldog guard made her next step official on Wednesday.

Hazard’s Abby Maggard made her college choice official, signing with Alice Lloyd College.

”It’s definitely a blessing,” Maggard said. “I’m so excited to get started and I can’t wait to get up there and start working out with the girls and going to another family and start out fresh again. It’s been a blessing and I want to thank God for all the support that he’s gave me. Without him, none of this is possible.”

Maggard leads the Lady Bulldogs so far with 22 points per game.

