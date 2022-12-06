HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls got us started last night and now it’s time for the boys to tip off night two of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH!

Like the girls, the boys will be tipping off from Perry County Central High School in Hazard.

Game one features Breathitt County taking on Martin County. That game tips off around 6:00 p.m.

Game two tipping off at approximately 7:45 p.m. with Harlan taking on Hazard.

Here is how the bracket looks as the boys tournament gets underway:

You can watch all of the action throughout both the boys and the girls tournaments on our second channel Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable company to find the channel number in your area. All the action will also be live streamed on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Also, throughout the tournament when the court is quiet, you will see the latest weather information from our new online streaming First Alert Weather Now service.

