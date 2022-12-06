Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits UPS Worldport

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is currently in Louisville for a UPS Worldport visit.

The transportation secretary will highlight critical components of shipping operations, especially during the holiday season.

The Worldport hub is UPS’ largest air facility. It processes an average of 1.6 million packages a day using 155 miles of conveyors, according to UPS. During the peak holiday season, workers see up to five million packages a day.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights with tape
Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified
REAL ID deadline extended, governor says
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes