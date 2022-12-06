Top 5 Plays - December 5, 2022
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first week of high school basketball and the last weekend of high school football both came with standout moments.
No. 5 - Pikeville’s Deonte Stewart scoop-and-score
No. 4 - Corbin’s Jacob Baker interception
No. 3 - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard passes 3,000 career points
No. 2 - Corbin’s Brody Wells 56-yard touchdown
No. 1 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield scores on first play of state championship game
