Stationary boundary keeps showers in play

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve already seen the return of showers to the region during the early part of the week and more look possible thanks to a stalled out frontal boundary in the area.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Weather in the mountains this week continues to be dominated by a stationary boundary draped across the state of Kentucky. This boundary is acting like train tracks, focusing passing disturbances along it as they move through our section of the country. What that means for us is a continuation of our showery weather pattern through much of the evening hours tonight. We’ll see some break from the rain overnight, but showers will remain possible as lows stay mild in the upper 40s to near 50° thanks to clouds in the area.

More of the same for the midweek on Wednesday. Plenty of clouds keep the highs from getting too warm, but our air mass is warm enough to still see highs get back into the upper 50s to near 60°. Once again showers will be possible as we bring in another disturbance during the afternoon hours. More showers are in the forecast as we head into Wednesday night with lows only in the lower to middle 50s.

Late Week and Beyond

Yet more showers are on the way as we head into the back half of the work week as we continue to see several disturbances push through the mountains. Thursday and Friday both look like rather showery days throughout the region as highs stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s. One thing we’ll watch for is repeated rounds of heavy rain that could cause some minor flooding throughout the region. Overnight lows stay near 50º Thursday night but closer to 40º Friday night as we see a brief break.

Yet more wet weather works in after we get through a mostly dry Saturday. Highs will be back into the lower to middle 50s, with overnight lows back in the 30s after showers work back in later on Saturday night. At this point, chances for rain look to linger as we head into the beginning of next week.

