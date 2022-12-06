State, city leaders break ground on new police and 911 center in Morehead

ribbon cutting generic
ribbon cutting generic(Pixabay)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some first responders in Rowan County now have access to a state-of-the-art facility for the first time ever.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear, Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown, Morehead Chief of Police Derrick Blevins and others cut the ribbon on a brand new police and 911 facility in the city.

Officials say this is the first building ever built specifically for law enforcement in Morehead. It is also the city’s biggest project to be completed with an $8 million investment.

“This is a huge achievement for not only Morehead and Rowan County, but the entire region. Communities in Eastern Kentucky now have an incredible asset to keep our residents safe,” said Mayor Laura White-Brown in a news release.

The new building is located at 309 West Main Street and will serve Rowan County and neighboring counties for training purposes.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights with tape
Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified
REAL ID deadline extended, governor says
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes

Latest News

Power company grant awarded to Lawrence County for economic development
Bailey Smith
Ky. man accused of killing brother enters not guilty plea
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
At last check, Bennie Strunk, is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County