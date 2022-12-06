State, city leaders break ground on new police and 911 center in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some first responders in Rowan County now have access to a state-of-the-art facility for the first time ever.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear, Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown, Morehead Chief of Police Derrick Blevins and others cut the ribbon on a brand new police and 911 facility in the city.

Officials say this is the first building ever built specifically for law enforcement in Morehead. It is also the city’s biggest project to be completed with an $8 million investment.

“This is a huge achievement for not only Morehead and Rowan County, but the entire region. Communities in Eastern Kentucky now have an incredible asset to keep our residents safe,” said Mayor Laura White-Brown in a news release.

The new building is located at 309 West Main Street and will serve Rowan County and neighboring counties for training purposes.

