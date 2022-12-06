Spotty showers stick around, warming trend continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab the rain gear before you step out the door. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day.

Tuesday Forecast

As you step out the door, you will notice milder temperatures across the region. Temperatures start in the upper-40s and lower-50s, but we warm into the lower-60s later today!

However, you will need the umbrella. Scattered showers stick around under a mostly cloudy sky. Will it rain all day? No, but off-and-on showers are likely.

We are also tracking some breezy winds. We could see gusts up to 20 mph at times by this afternoon.

Into tonight, the forecast does not change much. Spotty showers will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-and-upper-50s.

Rain Chances & Warmer Temperatures Continue

Scattered showers and warmer temperatures continue into Wednesday under a cloudy sky. Highs reach the mid-to-upper-60s across the mountains! Rain will be possible at times, so keep the umbrella close. Overnight lows dip into the mid-50s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues on Thursday. Scattered showers are likely, and some of those could be heavy at times. Temperatures reach the lower-60s, and lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

We are tracking our next cold front on Friday. Again, scattered showers are possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again, temperatures top out in the mid-to-lower-60s. However, once the front passes, we will start to dry out and cool down. By Friday night, most of us stay dry and partly cloudy, but lows tumble into the mid-40s.

Cooler Weekend Ahead

The weekend is looking drier and cooler.

We stay dry and partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday. Highs only reach the upper-40s, and lows fall into the upper-30s.

Most of us look to stay dry on Sunday, too. Temperatures top out in the lower-50s, and lows bottom out in the lower-40s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.