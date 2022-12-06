Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county.

Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.

Police spotted the car believed to be involved in the crime turning onto Kentucky 90 outside Monticello. The deputy pulled the car over and asked the driver, Dennis Watson, 35, of Monticello, if he could search the car. Watson agreed. Inside, police found a gun that was reported stolen and a cup of some sort of alcoholic beverage in the center console. The deputy also noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Watson himself.

In late November, Watson was the passenger in another car during a traffic stop and was arrested on drug charges from that incident.

In the latest incident, the suspect was charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a felon and having an open alcoholic beverage in a car.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.